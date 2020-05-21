Invest in early education

to stave off learning gap

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you to Associate Opinions Editor Chris Gentilviso for his recent editorial on the importance of early childhood education.

The editorial correctly states that the achievement gap occurs before a child enters kindergarten. However, it implies that the achievement gap occurs due to a lack of pre-K opportunities for all.

The achievement gap begins before the age of 3 or 4. The spokesman for the National Institute for Early Education Research says: “The younger the child is the more the in-person, hands-on activities matter.” Ages 0 to 3 are crucial years, 80% of brain development occurs before age 2 and it is in these first years of a child’s life that the achievement gap begins.

Research shows that investments in this area more than pay off in reduced need for interventions and remedial education later in a child’s life.

To reduce or eliminate the achievement gap, we must increase funding and resources for prenatal care and for children before they enter pre-K.

Adrian Luxmoore.

Richmond.

