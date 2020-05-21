Postal Service heroes
need vital aid package
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Working people are desperate for our leaders to put partisanship aside and do what is right for our health, our economy and our country. This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., unveiled a $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package: HR 6800, the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, referred to as the HEROES Act.
This package would provide an emergency workplace infectious disease standard; gives nearly $1 trillion in aid for state and local governments, and public schools; and provides $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).
Letter carriers and postal workers are some of the heroes this package will assist. These workers are on the front lines, working six and seven days a week to serve more than 160 million Americans and businesses every day during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are delivering daily essentials, medical supplies and keeping Americans connected, which promotes a sense of normalcy and unity. While our letter carriers and postal workers show their resilience, strength and continued service to the public every day, the Postal Service looms closer to shuttering due to the staggering loss in mail volume and revenue during this crisis. It's a desperate situation that only Congress and the Trump administration can help solve, and Pelosi's package aims to do so.
The Postal Service has experienced financial problems for several years that are unrelated to the coronavirus, and lawmakers have been considering postal reform. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have far-reaching consequences for the USPS and its letter carriers. But now is the time for this bold action to save the USPS from the devastating impact of COVID-19.
We cannot allow the USPS to fail.
I hope that Virginians will contact their congressional representatives and senators to urge them to support the HEROES Act so that postal heroes can keep saving the world.
Thelma J. Hunt.
President, National Association of Letter Carriers,
Richmond, Branch 496.
