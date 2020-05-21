Postal Service keeps
the country connected
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) often is demeaned as being inefficient, deficit-plagued and tardy, most recently by President Donald Trump. But no other public service has come close as a unifying force in the United States.
The Postal Service from its earliest days under Benjamin Franklin has striven to deliver written communications to Americans whatever their age, race, ethnicity or gender. What else is so egalitarian?
The post roads and stations are the foundation of our highway system. The impact of this cannot be overstated and the present need to extend broadband service to rural areas is today's challenge.
Much of its financial woes are traceable to congressional actions, which imposed excessive costs on the USPS, plus heavy competition from for-profit carriers. Even so, the Postal Service still reaches all Americans.
The next time you get a late delivery, just be thankful you got one at all.
Walt Pulliam Jr.
Henrico.
