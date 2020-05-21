Remotely reading aloud
connects generations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest Dr. Bergen Nelson's letter about the importance of parents reading to children. I totally agree. But it doesn't just have to be parents. I've been reading aloud to my four grandsons, ages 7 to 11, over Zoom every weekday afternoon for 30 to 45 minutes since the shelter-in-place order began. Two live in Chesterfield and the other two live in Raleigh, N.C. It gives their parents a break and connects them to me and to one another. So far, we have read "Old Yeller," "Treasure Island" and "Wonder," and now we are reading "The Tale of Despereaux."
A friend expanded the concept. She suggested that children (or their parents) could remotely read aloud to isolated and lonely grandparents. What a great idea!
Sharyl Adams.
Chesterfield.
