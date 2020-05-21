Remotely reading aloud

connects generations

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest Dr. Bergen Nelson's letter about the importance of parents reading to children. I totally agree. But it doesn't just have to be parents. I've been reading aloud to my four grandsons, ages 7 to 11, over Zoom every weekday afternoon for 30 to 45 minutes since the shelter-in-place order began. Two live in Chesterfield and the other two live in Raleigh, N.C. It gives their parents a break and connects them to me and to one another. So far, we have read "Old Yeller," "Treasure Island" and "Wonder," and now we are reading "The Tale of Despereaux."

A friend expanded the concept. She suggested that children (or their parents) could remotely read aloud to isolated and lonely grandparents. What a great idea!

Sharyl Adams.

Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email