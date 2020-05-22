Clean Energy Act a win for
environment, economy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent Letter to the Editor, Charles G. Battig tarred the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA): “Expect to see solar panels built across thousands of acres, which will decimate native habitats while leaching toxic chemicals into the soil.” Perhaps he would prefer to see fracked gas pipelines despoil these lands.
The Virginia Clean Economy Act pledges to transition our electric grid to 100% clean energy sources by 2050. Far from being an embrace of “radical environmentalism,” the bill has received overwhelming bipartisan support, with 73% of Virginians surveyed saying they support the advanced energy investments the VCEA lays forth.
Battig invokes the Michael Moore-produced “Planet of the Humans,” a widely debunked documentary that uses outdated and misleading data to denigrate clean energy alternatives. The film makes a number of erroneous claims, including that manufacturing solar and wind technologies requires “more fossil fuels ... than you’re getting benefit from.” Multiple studies, however, show that clean and renewable energy sources are making exponential gains in energy output in proportion to what it takes to produce them. In 2017, the journal Nature Energy published a report finding that the lifetime carbon footprints of solar, wind and nuclear power roughly are one-twentieth of those of coal and natural gas. Furthermore, a solar panel produces 26 times more energy during its operation than what went into its construction and installation; a wind turbine produces 44 times its own production costs.
I'm not sure why Battig calls the turbines in Dominion Energy’s forthcoming Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project “Spanish-built." Their manufacturer — Ørsted Energy — is Danish, and the turbines will be built in Virginia. What's more, a transition to clean energy in the commonwealth will create up to 13,000 jobs per year over the course of the VCEA, and will produce $69.7 billion in net benefits. With more than 500,000 Virginians recently jobless due to the coronavirus, the economic justification for a shift to clean energy never has been stronger.
Joseph Pickert.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.