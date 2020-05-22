Hanover NAACP lawsuit
a waste of county money
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the case of the Hanover NAACP lawsuit against Hanover County and its school board, U.S. District Judge Robert Payne made the correct decision when he dismissed the case.
The NAACP received poor legal advice from its law firm. It should have advised the NAACP that the statute of limitations on personal injury had expired and there were no specific individual claims by NAACP members. Therefore, the NAACP could not prevail in a lawsuit and it was dismissed. It was a spurious lawsuit. It never should have been filed.
The Hanover School Board's legal defense against the lawsuit cost more than the $100,000 insurance policy it holds. Now the NAACP is talking about an appeal.
One wonders how many lawsuits are won every year because the accused simply cannot afford to fight. More than $100,000 is gone. For what?
Larnie C. Allgood Jr.
Mechanicsville.
