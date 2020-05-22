Single health care system
limits treatment options
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Robert Redmon's recent Letter to the Editor, “Americans need uniform health care system,” he writes: "Your health care … should not depend on the fiscal fortunes of your employer.” And, he says, “We should have a single system, as other countries have."
Is Redmon referring to countries such as Great Britain, with its monopoly system, under which two infants, Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard, died? Gard was imprisoned by the system as his parents were not allowed to take him elsewhere, where others would have been glad to give him alternative help.
It was Benjamin Franklin who warned that those who are willing to sacrifice liberty for security will — in the end — have and deserve neither.
Jill Joybelle VanSise.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.