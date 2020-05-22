Virginia can learn
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“A carbon-free energy system is not only possible, but it is practical and necessary.” That’s how Hawaii sees its plans for a 100% clean energy economy. Dominion Energy’s new Integrated Resource Plan says something very different: Retire all carbon generation and we will “severely challenge the ability of the transmission system to meet customers’ reliability expectation.”
Dominion fiercely is holding onto the 100-year-old idea of the regulated central utility, while Hawaii is creating a framework for the new technologies that can generate and store electricity where we use it. In 2019, 80,000 rooftop photovoltaic (PV) systems — 19% of all residences statewide — were in operation. On Oahu, 1 of every 3 residences has a rooftop solar system.
The state itself also has led by example. Public buildings have been retrofitted and on-site energy generation installed. The University of Hawaii will be supplied with 100% renewable power from on-site solar and storage. These efficient buildings are best accomplished by building owners, not the utility. Green Banks, Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) loans and on-bill financing provide private, reasonably priced funding in many states.
The Solutions Project of Stanford University believes Virginia can reduce its total demand by as much as 42%. Another report from the Energy Transition Commission wrote that “expanding the electrification of water heating, space heating and cooking could replace 35% of fossil fuel use by 2040.” Demand reductions aren’t accomplished by the utility, especially a utility that operates according to the old paradigm of increased profits provided by owning more and more central generation.
The results of a restructured system will be cheaper utility bills for Virginians, a large reduction in environmentally caused health care costs, the kind of energy reliability and security the Department of Defense has been creating for its military bases since 2006 and meeting our global climate obligations.
Jane Twitmyer.
Roseland.
