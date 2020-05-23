Northam should think like
a doctor about pipelines
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How can a political leader perform so well on one important issue and so poorly on another?
Gov. Ralph Northam has done a good job as leader of Virginia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He has kept the public informed and given fact-based reasons for the strong measures he has taken. In all aspects of this horrific plague, he clearly has sought to serve the public interest.
Contrast his leadership on the pandemic with his performance in the long struggles over the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) and Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). As inconvenient facts and penetrating analyses have dismantled Dominion Energy’s justifications for these costly, destructive and dangerous projects, Northam has remained on the sidelines. Worse, he summarily removed members of the Air Pollution Control Board who had expressed concerns about the health risks the project posed for the residents of the Union Hill community, virtually ensuring that the board would approve Dominion’s plan. He also disbanded his own environmental justice advisory group when it raised questions about environmental justice violations at Union Hill.
Northam is a medical doctor trained to follow the facts in making diagnoses and, above all, “do no harm” to the patient. Yet, in his handling of the ACP and MVP, he seems oblivious to the dire consequences of not thinking like the doctor he is.
What will it take for the governor to come off the sidelines and apply all his power — political as well as legal — to stop these unjustified, harmful projects? He now has the political alignment to do the right thing, as clearly shown by the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act and other forward-looking laws. Rather than following Dominion’s interest, he should serve the public interest by following the principles that guided him as a doctor.
Doug Wellman.
Lovingston.
Amen, brother. Couldn’t have said it better. We all should contact Northam, by any means available, and get him to step up.
