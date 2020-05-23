Trump's actions against

IGs a threat to republic

Editor, Times Dispatch:

A U.S. federal inspector general (IG) is the head of an independent, nonpartisan organization established within each executive branch agency to audit its operations. The IG’s role is to discover and investigate cases of fraud, misconduct, waste and other abuses of government procedures. In essence, they are responsible for ensuring that the agencies operate effectively, efficiently and legally.

There are more than 70 offices of inspectors general created by the Inspector General Act of 1978. For Cabinet-level agencies, inspectors general are appointed — without regard to political affiliation — by the president and are approved by the Senate. They only can be removed by the president.

The conduct of inspectors general is overseen by the Integrity Committee of the President’s Council on Integrity and Efficiency. When an IG identifies issues of concern, the agency head is notified and a report is sent to Congress.

In the past few weeks, action taken by President Donald Trump to fire four inspectors general (State Department, Defense Department, Department of Health and Human Services, and Intelligence Community) is a threat to independent internal government watchdogs. His retaliatory purge of public servants is an attack on particular inspectors general uncovering what they were meant to uncover, and also an attack on the institution of the inspector general itself.

Trump appears to believe Congress has no authority to inquire or interfere as to how he conducts business. Such action smacks of a monarch.

These retaliatory punitive actions are a threat to long-standing norms as to how government should be conducted. Our republic is in trouble when a president is determined to undermine the law, and Congress — particularly the Senate — will not stand up to its institutional responsibilities to investigate his actions.

Charles Huffstetler.

Midlothian.

