Are Northam, Stoney
ignoring VDH statistics?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports that while Virginians older than age 70 represent only 13% of the COVID-19 cases, they account for 76.6% of the COVID-19-related deaths.
We did not know the impact of the coronavirus at its outbreak, so the commonwealth — along with the rest of the nation — understandably erred on the side of caution, and shut down the state and national economies. We now have enough data to understand the health impact of the virus. We can target protections for those most at risk if they contract COVID-19 and free the rest of the population from the draconian measures that clearly are superfluous to public safety for the majority of citizens.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney have access to the VDH information. I am puzzled as to why they have failed to take action to open the Richmond and state economies when the data points to such an obvious conclusion.
David Rayner.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.