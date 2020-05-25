Give local businesses

a much-needed boost

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As we all are dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, many local business owners are facing the devastating economic impact of unemployment, reduced sales and loss of revenue. Many also face the uncertainty of being unable to pay rent and bills.

I encourage everyone who ventures out to patronize these establishments and spend money not only to financially show your support but to give the owners and staff an emotional boost.

As we look forward to better times ahead, remember to support the local small businesses. They are what make our communities special places to live.

Mark Person.

Richmond.

