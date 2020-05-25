Reader decries lawsuit
against city landlord
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Having lived in rented apartments over the years, and having experienced the sheer misery of having neighbors who refuse to discipline out-of-control children, I read with much interest the recent news story by Sabrina Moreno about the Richmond landlord accused of discrimination.
Where are the advocates for these landlords who just are trying to do right by their existing tenants by conducting interviews of decent prospective tenants? Is there no legal justification for refusing to rent? Not wanting to rent an upstairs apartment to a family with children makes perfect sense to anyone without children who has had to live downstairs.
It doesn’t seem fair that housing advocates can sue a landlord, who then has to hire a defense lawyer.
In light of all the recent stories about evictions in Richmond, it makes sense that any landlord would be the first line of defense to protect not only his or her own property but also existing tenants. Wouldn’t it be in the best interest of all concerned to try to avoid renting to anyone who might not be able to afford the rent?
Is there really a law that says any landlord must rent any apartment to anyone at any time?
Protections should be mutual.
Mary Stella.
Midlothian.
