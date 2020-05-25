Training center students
unable to get experience
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center is a small vocational school. We currently have 23 students enrolled, and we enroll monthly. We don't have an end day for our academic year as each student's end date is different.
Since March 23, our school and salon have been closed. Our students were able to do distance learning in theory; however, we have exhausted that avenue and now our students need practical experience, but they are on an indefinite leave of absence.
Ninety percent of our students are low-income single moms who want a cosmetology license so that they can support their families. They have made sacrifices to come to school. If our school isn't allowed to open soon, I fear most students will have to drop out but still will have student loans to be paid back and nothing to show for their sacrifices.
Our salon also helps the community by offering services to low-income families and senior citizens on fixed incomes.
Our facility has more than 4,000 square feet and we easily can follow the Virginia Department of Health guidelines. Our students were taught sanitation practices before the COVID-19 pandemic, and using masks and gloves would not be a problem. What I cannot understand is how salons, nail shops, etc., are allowed to open but this school cannot. It feels as if we are being discriminated against for being in a school setting.
Workforce training was promoted by the state over the past few years and all we want to do is continue to provide the training.
Sue Hansohn.
Director, Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center.
