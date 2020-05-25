Why is Stoney delaying
reopening Richmond?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Mayor Levar Stoney wants data from Virginia health officials and Gov. Ralph Northam before he will allow Richmond businesses and individuals to begin their long return to normal. Stoney says he does not have the information. Where is he looking? The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center website is kept up to date on U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health has an excellent map of the same information, county by county and for Virginia’s cities — including Richmond. As of this past week, here are death rates as a percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases that our mayor should be cognizant of: U.S., 6%; Virginia, 3.3%; Henrico County, 8.6%; Hanover County, 8.0%; Chesterfield County, 2.6%; city of Richmond, 2.3%. Richmond has 20 deaths out of 888 confirmed cases. Why is the mayor extending the stay-at-home order? Why aren't he and his staff looking for ways to let businesses and individuals get back to work and back on their feet? How long will he drag his feet on this? Where is the leadership?
John K. McCulla.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.