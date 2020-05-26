Benedictine community

mourns priest's death

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you very much for writing such a thoughtful tribute on the recent passing of Father Adrian, who truly was the Rock of Benedictine (In Praise of Fr. Adrian W. Harmening). There are countless stories from fellow Cadets as to the significant role Father Adrian played during their formative teenage years while attending Benedictine College Preparatory. As you appropriately reference Robin Beres' quote from her 2008 article “The success of the school itself is, in part, a product of the love and energy the Rev. Harmening has devoted to it.”

The Benedictine family will mourn the passing of a great leader of men over the next days and weeks, although many will continue his legacy by paying it forward to make a difference in the lives of others just as Fr. Adrian exemplified in his lifetime.

Gary S. Powers.

Class of ’71.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email