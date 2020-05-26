Benedictine community
mourns priest's death
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you very much for writing such a thoughtful tribute on the recent passing of Father Adrian, who truly was the Rock of Benedictine (In Praise of Fr. Adrian W. Harmening). There are countless stories from fellow Cadets as to the significant role Father Adrian played during their formative teenage years while attending Benedictine College Preparatory. As you appropriately reference Robin Beres' quote from her 2008 article “The success of the school itself is, in part, a product of the love and energy the Rev. Harmening has devoted to it.”
The Benedictine family will mourn the passing of a great leader of men over the next days and weeks, although many will continue his legacy by paying it forward to make a difference in the lives of others just as Fr. Adrian exemplified in his lifetime.
Gary S. Powers.
Class of ’71.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.