COVID-19 lockdowns

saved millions of lives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Letter to the Editor, “What name will history give this generation?” from retired Marine Lt. Col. Roger Galbraith decried the COVID-19 lockdown of the United States as excessive. He noted that only 4% more Americans might die in the pandemic than would have died otherwise.

This is like evacuating a beach town before a Category 5 hurricane and then complaining about the unnecessary loss of freedom because nobody died. We might lose “only” 130,000 or so Americans because of the painful steps taken so far to slow the virus.

It is hard to prove a negative but consider this: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the outbreak’s early stages, said the worst-case scenario might be 1.7 million U.S. deaths if no social distancing or other measures were taken. One study (used later by the Trump administration to imply that some 2 million lives were being saved) predicted 2.2 million deaths if we did nothing. Two million extra deaths would have raised the year’s total by about 67% — not 4%.

We can thank the sacrifices made by businesses, other institutions and individuals for keeping the death total somewhere south of 200,000. And if we’re not careful, it still could be higher. The CDC says that, with no further social distancing and other steps, as many as a half-million could die by the end of the year.

People who judge us in the future might say our generation was smart, mature and self-sacrificing to suck it up and save a couple of million lives.

To use a line plagiarized from a comic strip character the other day, when you are wrestling a gorilla, you don’t get to decide when to stop. The gorilla does.

Howard Owen.

Richmond.

