Governor’s hypocrisy

was on full display

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Hypocrisy is alive and well in the commonwealth of Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam was spotted in Virginia Beach Saturday on the boardwalk with no face mask. He was not practicing social distancing when he posed for pictures with individuals on the boardwalk.

How can this be when he preaches social distancing in his speeches every week and threatens to make wearing masks mandatory? Northam needs to practice what he preaches rather than do as he says, not as he does.

Kathleen Harley.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email