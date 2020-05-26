Governor’s hypocrisy
was on full display
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Hypocrisy is alive and well in the commonwealth of Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam was spotted in Virginia Beach Saturday on the boardwalk with no face mask. He was not practicing social distancing when he posed for pictures with individuals on the boardwalk.
How can this be when he preaches social distancing in his speeches every week and threatens to make wearing masks mandatory? Northam needs to practice what he preaches rather than do as he says, not as he does.
Kathleen Harley.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.