Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The news article, "Rare illness in children linked to virus raises alarm among parents," highlights the case of a child with fever, swelling, digestive issues (including vomiting) and conjunctivitis. The article mentioned that testing for COVID-19 was negative on two occasions at two different hospitals.
As was mentioned in the article, cases of "MIS-C" are to be reported to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The article stipulated that the patient be positive for current or recent SARS-CoV2 infection or exposure to COVID-19 in the four weeks prior.
However, the symptoms listed also are similar to those of Kawasaki syndrome, known to pediatricians for decades. Specific etiology for that syndrome is not known, and it is possible that different infectious agents can trigger the same overall symptoms. Its manifestations are varied but serious, and can be a challenge to diagnose. Ideally, all cases with the symptoms listed for MIS-C should be reported. Testing for other viral and bacterial infections should be conducted, however, to see which cases directly are attributable to COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and which cases might be caused by other infectious agents. If only cases associated with COVID-19 are surveyed, it will not uncover cases related to other infections, and will leave unanswered the question of whether COVID-19 is responsible for a surge in this type of clinical case.
The definition per the VDH for MIS-C includes positivity for current or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection or recent exposure to it. More useable data would be obtained if all cases with the clinical symptoms described are required to be reported.
Even though statistically the numbers indicate a relatively low risk of MIS-C, all childhood severe illnesses are terrifying for parents. The more accurate information we can get, the better it will be for development of future treatments and vaccines.
Lydia Kernitsky, M.D.
Midlothian.
