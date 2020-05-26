We must bring back
U.S. manufacturing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The COVID-19 pandemic has some people thinking we need a national service program.
A federal jobs program is a Band-Aid and does not solve long-term, systemic deficiencies. It requires taxpayer funding from a shrinking demographic. The solution is to reintroduce middle-class manufacturing that was enticed offshore over the past several Republican and Democratic administrations.
We lost sight of the fact that it was in our national security interest to maintain production of vital resources, even if produced at a higher cost.
We let China build a middle class at the expense of decimating our own. And now many of our chronic unemployed are turning to suicide and drug dependency.
Our free market cannot compete with Chinese government-sponsored industry and banking that has dictatorial power over its own economy.
Seventy percent of our economy is personal consumption and can quickly fall like a house of cards. The American economy needs to return to making things instead of making money as an end.
A handful of citizens receive enormous returns on financial transactions such as leveraged buyouts and stock buybacks, compared to a large cohort working in low-paying jobs subsidized by government assistance programs maintained on the backs of an ever-shrinking middle class.
It is almost impossible to rise from poverty to become ultra-wealthy, but one might aspire to move from the bottom to the middle, or from the middle toward the top in a single generation, which then acts as a springboard, or catalyst to further upward mobility by the next generation. Bring domestic manufacturing back; it's not too late.
Rob Richardson.
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
