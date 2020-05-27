How about a new
Unification Party?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I find myself daydreaming about the need for a third-party ticket in this year’s presidential election. As we face our greatest crisis in several generations, we need leadership with the skill and moral authority to bridge the current hyperpartisan divide. Does anyone think that either of the two current candidates can do that? Is there anyone out there who could?
Then I read George Will’s recent op-ed column about Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s success in solving some difficult problems through bipartisan compromise and cooperation. An idea emerged: How about a new party? We can call it the Unification Party or The Unifiers. We could have one Democrat and one Republican on the ticket. How about Raimondo and Nikki Haley? They both have proven ability to manage large government organizations effectively, and Haley has excellent foreign policy credentials. Together they could draw centrist Democrats and Republicans. The women of this country almost certainly would prefer them.
I am a conservative man, and I would vote for them.
Gerry Seeley.
Midlothian.
