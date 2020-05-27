How about a new

Unification Party?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I find myself daydreaming about the need for a third-party ticket in this year’s presidential election. As we face our greatest crisis in several generations, we need leadership with the skill and moral authority to bridge the current hyperpartisan divide. Does anyone think that either of the two current candidates can do that? Is there anyone out there who could?

Then I read George Will’s recent op-ed column about Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s success in solving some difficult problems through bipartisan compromise and cooperation. An idea emerged: How about a new party? We can call it the Unification Party or The Unifiers. We could have one Democrat and one Republican on the ticket. How about Raimondo and Nikki Haley? They both have proven ability to manage large government organizations effectively, and Haley has excellent foreign policy credentials. Together they could draw centrist Democrats and Republicans. The women of this country almost certainly would prefer them.

I am a conservative man, and I would vote for them.

Gerry Seeley.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email