Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Everyone has seen the smog-free pictures on social media and the environmental memes during the global lockdown. But everyone seems to forget the one constant throughout this pandemic — the lights never flickered and the generating stations remained fully operational.

For utilities, it was business as usual. Let that be a lesson for those who take our energy industry's dedication and environmental commitment for granted — it is possible to have cheap, clean energy and a robust economy.

Tom Eaton.

Chesterfield.

