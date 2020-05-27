Utility companies
have never faltered
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Everyone has seen the smog-free pictures on social media and the environmental memes during the global lockdown. But everyone seems to forget the one constant throughout this pandemic — the lights never flickered and the generating stations remained fully operational.
For utilities, it was business as usual. Let that be a lesson for those who take our energy industry's dedication and environmental commitment for granted — it is possible to have cheap, clean energy and a robust economy.
Tom Eaton.
Chesterfield.
