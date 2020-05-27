Does reproductive freedom
outweigh human life?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
COVID-19’s insidious, destructive power is testing America’s resolve. Government officials have made safeguarding human life their top priority, and, accordingly, have implemented policies to minimize the nation’s death toll. Interestingly, America’s response to COVID-19 aligns with Thomas Jefferson’s views on governing: In 1809, he wrote, “The care of human life and happiness and not their destruction is the first and only legitimate object of good government.” Undoubtedly, Jefferson considered our unalienable right to life the cornerstone of American democracy.
Regrettably, this foundational principle of protecting, not destroying, human life has been abandoned by many. Following Roe v. Wade, a deep schism grew between those espousing Jeffersonian, life-affirming values, and those favoring the willful destruction of human life through abortion on demand. During the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have stressed their reliance on scientific evidence to guide their decision-making. However, when the subject is abortion, many officials ignore scientific evidence from ultrasound images that reveal the unborn baby’s indisputable humanity. They promote policies that allow helpless unborn children to be treated like disposable objects, subjected to violent deaths. Some abortion clinics even harvest baby body parts to sell for profit.
Why does this grievous injustice continue? Large sectors of the public have misplaced priorities; they think ensuring reproductive freedom is a higher object of good government than protecting unborn human life. Surely, freedom to destroy human life at any stage is not true freedom, but a form of totalitarianism, giving the strong power to eliminate the weak. The 2020 election gives Americans the opportunity to reinforce respect for the sanctity of life. Let us resolve to support candidates who respect our unalienable right to life, and continue to labor to protect unborn children, remembering Isaiah 1:17 (NKJV): “…Seek justice, Rebuke the oppressor, Defend the fatherless...”
Cindy W. Shirley.
Ridgeway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
3 things are essential as far as Cotton Jolson and his Blue State peeps are concerned:
1. Liquor
2. Fertilizer
3. Abortions
NOT in any particular order. Good to know that our esteemed tinpots have their priorities in order.
Reproductive freedom is essential for those who lose control over their bodies and need a way out after they screw up. .... a Hallmark Moment of the Left, and mo votes. Period.
Abortion . ...... The single largest cause of death in 2019.
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/12/31/abortion-was-the-leading-cause-of-death-worldwide-in-2019-killing-42-million-people/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.