Does reproductive freedom

outweigh human life?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

COVID-19’s insidious, destructive power is testing America’s resolve. Government officials have made safeguarding human life their top priority, and, accordingly, have implemented policies to minimize the nation’s death toll. Interestingly, America’s response to COVID-19 aligns with Thomas Jefferson’s views on governing: In 1809, he wrote, “The care of human life and happiness and not their destruction is the first and only legitimate object of good government.” Undoubtedly, Jefferson considered our unalienable right to life the cornerstone of American democracy.

Regrettably, this foundational principle of protecting, not destroying, human life has been abandoned by many. Following Roe v. Wade, a deep schism grew between those espousing Jeffersonian, life-affirming values, and those favoring the willful destruction of human life through abortion on demand. During the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have stressed their reliance on scientific evidence to guide their decision-making. However, when the subject is abortion, many officials ignore scientific evidence from ultrasound images that reveal the unborn baby’s indisputable humanity. They promote policies that allow helpless unborn children to be treated like disposable objects, subjected to violent deaths. Some abortion clinics even harvest baby body parts to sell for profit.

Why does this grievous injustice continue? Large sectors of the public have misplaced priorities; they think ensuring reproductive freedom is a higher object of good government than protecting unborn human life. Surely, freedom to destroy human life at any stage is not true freedom, but a form of totalitarianism, giving the strong power to eliminate the weak. The 2020 election gives Americans the opportunity to reinforce respect for the sanctity of life. Let us resolve to support candidates who respect our unalienable right to life, and continue to labor to protect unborn children, remembering Isaiah 1:17 (NKJV): “…Seek justice, Rebuke the oppressor, Defend the fatherless...”

Cindy W. Shirley.

Ridgeway.

