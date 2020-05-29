Knowing history helps

us improve the future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I just finished reading “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate. There was a passage in the book that touched on how I feel about taking down all of our Confederate statues in Richmond. "It's history,” the speaker states. "I'm trying to impress upon my students that everyone has a history. Just because we're not always happy with what's true doesn't mean we shouldn't know it. It's how we learn. It's how we do better in the future. Hopefully, anyway.” Enough said.

Laurie Kalata.

Midlothian.

