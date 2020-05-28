Looking at the 2020

choices for president 

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The 2020 presidential election will be a life-changing moment in our history. We have a self-absorbed, bullying businessman vs. a doddering and probably senile politician who might not serve out his first term.

President Donald Trump is a known quantity who ignores politics when making decisions — right or wrong. Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 40-year career politician, will say anything political to gain power, including comments that he’ll select a woman as his running mate instead of selecting the most qualified individual.

Trump has business experience; he strives to remove burdensome regulations in America, and understands the economy and job creation. Biden has no private sector experience, but is experienced with government policies, regulations, taxes and control/oversight of the private and public sectors.

Trump was not a politician and had no need to be president. He takes no government salary. Biden ran for president twice and has pursued the office since the 1980s. He almost always has been on the government payroll.

Trump is brash and speaks his mind. Biden has problems completing his thoughts while speaking.

Trump is healthy and could complete another term with an amicable vice president at his side. Biden might have problems completing his first term.

Trump makes his own decisions and takes charge to the love/dismay of many. If elected, Biden might be handled by others — including his vice president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his wife, Jill Biden, due to what some perceive as a questionable mental capacity.

I can vote for an overbearing commander in chief who promotes America, or I can vote for a career politician who surrounds himself with questionable people who could manipulate him into decisions not his own. Bottom line, I trust the known quantity unless something better emerges during this election cycle.

David Biacan.

Colonial Heights.

