Remember those who

live with loneliness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Memorial Day, I always take a few minutes to think about my father and other men and women who gave their lives for this great country.

This past Memorial Day, my thoughts extended beyond them. Since March 14, most of us have experienced various degrees of loneliness. It is something new for me as I always have had family in my house and friends nearby. Any loneliness I experienced was short-lived.

Then I think of my mother. She experienced loneliness for more than 40 years without a husband to share her times of joy and sorrow, her thoughts, and her goings and comings. She raised three children who could share some of her loneliness. Yet, when we left home, she became completely alone. She had friends and visits from her children and grandchildren, but this only provided short-term relief.

There are tens of thousands of wives, mothers and others who have experienced or are experiencing this loneliness. I thank them, I admire them and I salute them.

Floyd Myers.

Glen Allen.

