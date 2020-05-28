Vietnam vets still
suffer unseen wounds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My husband was a Vietnam veteran. Thankfully, he came home whole in body but forever was haunted by the things he saw and heard there. He was not one to talk about his experiences.
During his last days, he went back to Vietnam in his mind (some 37 years later), often asking me if I saw how close that was and other ramblings.
If you know a Vietnam veteran, please be sure to express your gratitude. They suffered far more than wounds that are visible.
Mary Lee Vinson.
Mechanicsville.
