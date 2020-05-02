Assume all are infected
and wear a mask in public
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Those who work in a health care setting are likely familiar with the term “universal precautions,” where all patients are “assumed to be infected” with a bloodborne disease and protective measures such as gloves, masks and gowns are used to prevent exposure. The concept of universal precautions can well be applied to the coronavirus pandemic by assuming — as with bloodborne diseases — that anyone you encounter is infected with the coronavirus, thereby mandating use of protective measures, the least of which is wearing a face mask.
While anything short of a medical-grade N95 respirator is not a perfect barrier, with a nationwide fatality rate from COVID-19 approaching 6%, a homemade cloth barrier can help to not only reduce exposure, but also the spread of the disease. Recent news footage of people away from their homes — including such places that recently have allowed various businesses to reopen — shows sporadic use of face masks. This is dangerous.
Assume the worst. Wear a face mask.
Steven M. De Lisi.
Midlothian.
