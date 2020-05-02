Energy giant should nix

Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the Dominion Energy annual meeting set for May 6, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II could do shareholders, ratepayers and the environment a big favor by announcing the abandonment of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. Climate science and energy economics make it pretty clear that the pipeline is a billion-dollar boondoggle. With the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act and Dominion Energy's recently announced intent not to pursue any new gas-fired power plants, the time has come to end Dominion's pursuit of the pipeline.

Glen Besa.

North Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email