Energy giant should nix
Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the Dominion Energy annual meeting set for May 6, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II could do shareholders, ratepayers and the environment a big favor by announcing the abandonment of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project. Climate science and energy economics make it pretty clear that the pipeline is a billion-dollar boondoggle. With the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act and Dominion Energy's recently announced intent not to pursue any new gas-fired power plants, the time has come to end Dominion's pursuit of the pipeline.
Glen Besa.
North Chesterfield.
