Minister touched
by tragic loss of doctor
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a retired pastor who served churches in Roanoke and Richmond (Chesterfield County). Although my wife and I now live in Charlotte, N.C., as retirees, we keep a close eye on our Virginia roots.
As we tremble through these perilous days of worldwide pandemic, all the other trials and tribulations we have experienced in our lives seem trivial.
The first question we are tempted to ask is: “Where is God in all this misery?” And when we are honest with ourselves, we know God is where God always has been: dispensing grace even when it seems that our sin overcomes us.
I was deeply moved by the story of the doctor from Charlottesville who took her life after giving all she had in an effort to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.
She gave her best efforts to the very end of her life.
As she enters God’s heavenly kingdom, surely these words bless her life and now her death: “Well done, good and faithful servant!”
The Rev. Richard H. Lindsey Jr.
Charlotte, N.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.