People in public places

should wear face masks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Health officials and medical scientists constantly send messages to protect the public: Wearing masks is imperative to help keep the coronavirus from spreading, but Wednesday's paper reveals conflicting messages concerning the wearing of face masks. Kroger now is “requiring all its employees to wear masks” (Page A15), while Vice President Mike Pence “declines to wear a mask" while he visited the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday (Page A10). Under the front-page red banner that reads “Coronavirus outbreak” is a story about an elated businessman who received funding from the Virginia 30 Day Fund program, and it is accompanied by a photo of his employee preparing food without wearing a mask. A picture is worth a thousand words. What are the messages being sent by these behaviors, photos and stories? They are contradictory and confusing by not being in compliance with guidelines for the best practices in protecting all of us from the virus.

If we want to flatten the curve to reduce the pandemic and reopen work and leisure activities, everyone in public places should wear a mask.

Alan Entin.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email