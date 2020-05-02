People in public places
should wear face masks
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Health officials and medical scientists constantly send messages to protect the public: Wearing masks is imperative to help keep the coronavirus from spreading, but Wednesday's paper reveals conflicting messages concerning the wearing of face masks. Kroger now is “requiring all its employees to wear masks” (Page A15), while Vice President Mike Pence “declines to wear a mask" while he visited the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday (Page A10). Under the front-page red banner that reads “Coronavirus outbreak” is a story about an elated businessman who received funding from the Virginia 30 Day Fund program, and it is accompanied by a photo of his employee preparing food without wearing a mask. A picture is worth a thousand words. What are the messages being sent by these behaviors, photos and stories? They are contradictory and confusing by not being in compliance with guidelines for the best practices in protecting all of us from the virus.
If we want to flatten the curve to reduce the pandemic and reopen work and leisure activities, everyone in public places should wear a mask.
Alan Entin.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.