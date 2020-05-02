Trump no health threat

to West Point cadets

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Washington Post news story makes a big stretch to imply President Donald Trump puts West Point graduating cadets’ health at risk by giving the commencement address on June 13. The Post’s lead paragraph connects West Point and New York City — “the school’s campus outside New York, the American city hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic” — while a Google search finds West Point is 60 miles from New York City. This story is the latest example of why Trump calls out fake news.

I have not seen any stories on Air Force Academy cadets infected with COVID-19 because Vice President Mike Pence recently gave their commencement address. From what I saw on TV, the Air Force Academy commencement was an impressive and well-managed event. The Army can do the same. Any commander in chief making a commencement address is a special tribute to graduating seniors.

The graduating cadets are the next generation of leaders. Why shouldn’t these future leaders lead by example, return to West Point, collect their gear, graduate and serve our country? The graduating cadets are not helpless kids — they have spent the past four years preparing to join the Army’s units and lead soldiers on missions around the world to protect and defend the nation. The Army continues school activities at training installations across the U.S. and must continue to march along — even at West Point.

Col. Bill Flanagan, U.S. Army (retired).

Colonial Heights.

