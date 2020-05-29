More on the power
of reading to kids
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Read to Them would like to underscore the wise and inspiring sentiments shared by Correspondent of the Day Bergen B. Nelson's letter, "Reading to young children builds lifetime bond."
Children need stories. They need language. They need vocabulary. They need inspiration. They need imagination. And they can get all these things from a steady diet of books. Picture books, chapter books, fine children’s novels. Books read by parents or caregivers or teachers or support staff; books read by brothers and sisters; books read by grandparents and abuelas.
Read to Them joins Reach Out and Read in continually finding innovative ways to get books into the hands of students, families and schools. Our family literacy programs do that across the country, and our One Richmond One Book program does that three times a year for every public elementary school student in the city.
We recently launched a new program — #OneBookConnects — to help inspire students and families to keep reading and sharing together during the summer. And our strategy of online delivery via social media turns out to be a perfect way to reach families during the COVID-19 sequester as well.
If you would like to read more about the fine points made by Bergen Nelson about the role reading plays in stimulating brain developments, and the powerful role reading together can play in developing parent-child bonds, we recommend you explore Megan Cox Gurdon’s recent book, "The Enchanted Hour: The Miraculous Power of Reading Aloud in the Age of Distraction." You will find anecdotes, examples, statistics, arguments and inspiration on the undaunted power of reading aloud together.
Read to Them is blessed and proud to be part of a larger network of literacy organizations in Richmond, like Reach Out and Read, coordinated by Eliot Haspel of the Robins Foundation.
Bruce Coffey Jr.
Director of Programs,
Read to Them.
Richmond.
