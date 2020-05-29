Some exotic species

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I enjoyed the highly informative editorial, “Murder hornets,” and reflected upon the many exotic species that we have in the U.S. Many of these species truly were invasive and accidentally brought to our country. A short but highly visible list includes the emerald ash borer, fire ants, Japanese beetles and the German cockroach.

However, some of the most damaging species brought here were the direct result of poor judgment when they intentionally were introduced and eventually became serious pests. These include Kudzu, Johnson grass, the starling and the gypsy moth. Most of us know the problems that these have caused.

And yet, there are some species that have been introduced and have been extremely beneficial. My graduate research was based on the introduction of the thistle seed weevil and its positive effect on two invasive problematic weed species — the musk and plumeless thistles. Prior to the introduction of this insect, these plants were major problems throughout Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. Now dense populations are difficult to locate.

The murder hornet editorial closes with reference to the threat that this unwelcome invader presents to a very important crop pollinator, the honeybee. Ironically, our much-loved Apis mellifera is itself an exotic import. The honeybee is not native to the U.S.

Wayne Surles.

Glen Allen.

