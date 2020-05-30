Virginia needs to act

now to protect dams

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for your recent editorial calling for a closer look at Virginia’s aging and outdated dam infrastructure. What happened in Michigan was terrible, and it is scary to think the same sort of preventable tragedy could happen in Virginia.

Climate change is happening. It’s here. And with it comes heavier rain, more frequent extreme weather events and more stress on all of Virginia’s infrastructure, including dams.

Scientists already are predicting an above average hurricane season, and as you noted, this summer is predicted to be wetter than normal.

Virginia can and should take a look at its infrastructure resilience, model for the climate impacts to come and brace for them accordingly. We should not be alone in this work. We need a federal partner.

Ignoring climate science and modeling puts all of us at risk. Unfortunately, this has been the tack taken by the Trump administration and its agencies. Congress must act to recognize the threat climate change poses, and to fund needed infrastructure that will save lives and protect vulnerable communities.

We should not sit idly by when we could be planning for the future and for the safety of Virginians across the commonwealth.

Zulfi Kahn.

Henrico.

