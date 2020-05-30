Cloth-mask mandate
of no medical value
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The effectiveness of cloth masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is, at this point, entirely conjectural and not supported by rigorous scientific evidence. Gov. Ralph Northam, a doctor, knows this — which is why he was so nonchalant about his maskless escapades at Virginia Beach on Saturday, May 23. It also explains why he had no qualms about making his most recent decree with his mask dangling — ineffective by his own account — from his neck. (Within a public building at that.)
Perhaps Dr. Northam has a medical condition? If so, it is his legal right to keep it private, as it is mine to do with any of my conditions without the fear of discrimination. How will that work with this policy?
The World Health Organization does not even recommend using medical masks in a community setting. There is no Food and Drug Administration-approved cloth mask for the prevention, contraction or spread of any infectious respiratory illness. That a physician-governor would mandate an unvalidated “do-it-yourself” method of medical intervention shocks the conscious and frankly impinges medical ethics. His admittedly unenforceable mandate puts businesses in a double bind: Either they violate the privacy of their customers and potentially face discrimination lawsuits or they violate a legally dubious mandate and face potential harassment by the government.
I fear we are entering a quagmire of policies unguided by evidence and unconsented to by the population. If this policy is put into place, when will it end? Will it end?
I was a supporter of Northam. I had, until this point, admired his handling of our current crisis. Evidence-guided policy clearly has stopped and posturing and politics have taken over. Persuasion, reason and trust have given way to political tribalism and the threat of force.
It is a sad time for our commonwealth.
Jonathan Hughes, Ph.D.,
University of Virginia.
Charlottesville.
