Gifted hands assured

smooth online move

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past year I had the privilege of teaching in the Beth-El religious school. As my colleague, Michael Knopf, noted proudly in a recent RTD article, “our pre-K through 10th grade religious school went entirely online starting the following Sunday.”

Many gifted hands provided the spiritual and intellectual continuity that flourished in spite of the monumental difficulties and unrelenting logistical and technical hurdles.

Were it not, however, for the brilliance of the synagogue educator, Ramona Brand, a woman whose hands changed “awful” into “awe-inspiring,” the rest of us would not be able to feel as proud or as pleased of our individual efforts.

There are some in our community who have shown that diligence, passion and humility — qualities that generally conflict in the best of times — can, in the worst of times, lie down like the lion and the lamb, and reassure the rest of us that a higher power might exist after all.

Brand is not one to blow her own shofar. She is a terrific person and the Richmond Jewish community is blessed by her presence.

Rabbi Bill Kraus.

Richmond.

