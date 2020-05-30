RTD has been an
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My wife, Pam, and I have been taking the RTD for at least 40 years and always have enjoyed it. Now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I realize we have taken the production and delivery of this resource for granted for these many years. Amid this COVID-19 and stay-at-home time, we have been very thankful for the consistency of information and creativity.
Not only has the RTD given us even more enjoyment for the past few months, but the reporting, writing and creative angles you have taken have amazed us. We do not watch very much news on TV, so in these times of uncertainty and anxiety, your reporting of the state of the virus from different perspectives and from our national, state and local leaders have kept us well informed. And the special reports by so many of your reporters and writers have been touching, delightful and informative. We will not name any of the individual writers here lest we leave out some who should be included.
But this letter would be incomplete without a special shout out to Michael Phillips and the sports team. In these empty times with no fan-based sports being played, they have been very creative as well as informative. Both Pam and I especially have enjoyed the “Meet RTD Sports” features — the various sports reporters (from the retired to the young guys) relating some of the special moments in their reporting lives. It’s been fascinating and sometimes we even laugh out loud.
Thanks again for being our creative and informative link to the outside world.
Gilpin Brown.
Richmond.
