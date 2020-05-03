Raise taxes now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
These are tough times calling for extraordinary actions. An apparently unknowable number of people are infected with the virus and large numbers of people are dying. Huge numbers of people are out of work. Businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy. We see examples of our friends, neighbors, co-workers, caregivers, first responders and others already paying those costs with their time, their skills and, in too many cases, their lives. Hardly any of us is not inconvenienced in some way. Our elected governments — local, state and federal — are taking measures for which we have empowered them. They are taking actions they believe are the right things to do in times such as these. Clearly, there is going to be an enormous cost to dealing with the pandemic.
I read that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos told company stockholders that upward of $4 billion in upcoming profits will be used to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and, presumably, not for dividends. All solvent and lucrative public businesses should take notice. In addition, the American taxpayers, not just the top 1% or 10%, should let their elected representatives know that if there ever was an appropriate time to raise our taxes, it is now. Not for good, but surely until this mess is well behind us as a nation and a world. Maybe the wealthy could pay a bigger share and accommodations could be made for the truly needy. If the country as a whole does not rise to this occasion to help out all of us, then the great American experiment eventually will be seen as a failed one. Benjamin Franklin once said, "We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately."
What was apropos then seems more than apropos now.
Leslie Spain.
Henrico.
It won't do a lot but at least would show that the rich are going to be asked to participate in helping bring the country back AFTER we have a vaccine... ~~~ Bob
