Retired police officer

laments lack of outcry

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Why the silence? Where are those who would cry for the police officer, those who would step up in support of the police while the Virginia Parole Board diminishes the sacrifice of life the police give serving the citizens of the commonwealth?

Parole for Vincent Lamont Martin for the killing of officer Michael Conner will forever cut to the very core of police loyalty in protecting and serving the public. It devalues the fundamentals of our purpose.

Glenwood Burley.

Retired Richmond police officer.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email