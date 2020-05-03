Retired police officer
laments lack of outcry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Why the silence? Where are those who would cry for the police officer, those who would step up in support of the police while the Virginia Parole Board diminishes the sacrifice of life the police give serving the citizens of the commonwealth?
Parole for Vincent Lamont Martin for the killing of officer Michael Conner will forever cut to the very core of police loyalty in protecting and serving the public. It devalues the fundamentals of our purpose.
Glenwood Burley.
Retired Richmond police officer.
Richmond.
