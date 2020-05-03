Slow pace of virus testing

could delay reopening

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I appreciated RTD reporter Bridget Balch's in-depth article regarding how poorly (“ahead of only Arizona and Puerto Rico”) Virginia is doing with testing for the coronavirus. Gov. Ralph Northam seems to be happy with 4,000 tests per day. The Harvard Global Health Institute and STAT News released an analysis this past week that indicates Virginia would need to be able to test 4,791 people a day in order to consider lifting restrictions.

I’m worried. With roughly 8.5 million citizens in Virginia, it will take roughly five years to complete testing in the commonwealth at that rate. Virginia needs to be testing 46,772 people per day to finish testing in 6 months. At that rate, perhaps we could lift restrictions by Christmas.

Norman Ledgerwood.

Henrico.

