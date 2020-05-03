Slow pace of virus testing
could delay reopening
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I appreciated RTD reporter Bridget Balch's in-depth article regarding how poorly (“ahead of only Arizona and Puerto Rico”) Virginia is doing with testing for the coronavirus. Gov. Ralph Northam seems to be happy with 4,000 tests per day. The Harvard Global Health Institute and STAT News released an analysis this past week that indicates Virginia would need to be able to test 4,791 people a day in order to consider lifting restrictions.
I’m worried. With roughly 8.5 million citizens in Virginia, it will take roughly five years to complete testing in the commonwealth at that rate. Virginia needs to be testing 46,772 people per day to finish testing in 6 months. At that rate, perhaps we could lift restrictions by Christmas.
Norman Ledgerwood.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Trump is doing everything in his power to stop and/or slow down testing... Same with telling the TRUTH about how many people have actually died from it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.