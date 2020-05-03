Small business tax break

could aid recovery effort

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thursday was the anniversary of the fall of Saigon, the end of the Vietnam War. My best friend served honorably in that quagmire and now is a small-business owner with six employees. I am a first responder, a so-called essential employee. I have not missed a paycheck since the coronavirus pandemic started. His employees are struggling to survive. I am thankful for the "free" meals that Mayor Levar Stoney has arranged for us. But I would suggest a tax break for the small businesses would be a better way to get the economy rolling again. All of us are essential.

Tim Brandon.

Powhatan.

