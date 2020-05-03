Struggling restaurants
need Gray's tax holiday
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The financial impacts from the coronavirus are widespread across our small business community, but few have been devastated more than those in the local restaurant industry. Restaurants are among the most highly taxed businesses in Richmond. Because the government required them to close, the government has a responsibility to provide tax relief. Mayor Levar Stoney's recent tax amnesty program is not enough. It simply waives the penalty and interest after the business pays the full amount of the delinquent tax.
Fortunately, City Councilwoman Kim Gray has proposed measures that will help the restaurant community. She has proposed a three-month tax holiday for restaurants, and a rebate of a portion of the gross receipts taxes that restaurants recently paid. Those are paid upfront based on estimates of future sales for the calendar year. The coronavirus shutdown has rendered these estimates meaningless. Restaurants have thus made payments based on sales they will never see. Rebates of these overpayments are fair and just.
During this time of immense pain and suffering, we need thoughtful approaches from city government leaders, not political gestures. The mayor’s tax amnesty sounds good, but waiving a penalty (not the tax) won’t do much to help restaurants survive. Gray’s proposed tax holiday, and rebates of overpayments, will do so.
Jerome Legions.
Richmond.
Lowering a $20 meal by a buck won't entice people to risk their lives and health... It just isn't going to work like that... ~~~ Bob
