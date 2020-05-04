Coronavirus restrictions
affect Ramadan rituals
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Ramadan is the time of year when Muslims all over the world spend their time worshipping Allah. Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims, in which they fast during daylight hours, read prayers and share meals as a community. Muslims always look forward to this time.
This year, however, Ramadan will be a bit different due to COVID-19, which has paralyzed entire countries. Muslims all over the world will observe Ramadan under lockdown and tight restrictions. Strict curfews and physical distancing directives to limit the spread of the highly contagious disease will affect many of Ramadan’s rituals. Bazaars with stalls selling food, drinks and clothes that usually are busy during Ramadan are not allowed. While food consumption usually rises during Ramadan, there are concerns of panic buying and supplies running low amid the lockdowns. Congregational prayers are banned in several countries, and many mosques have temporarily been closed. Let’s all pray during this blessed time for this virus to leave as quickly as it came.
Shumaila Noor.
Dumfries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.