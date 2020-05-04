County workers repaired

leak, helped neighbors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Early Saturday afternoon, utility workers were responding to neighbors who reported a strong odor of gas emanating from their front lawn. During probing of the area, the water pipe was ruptured, which caused a strong forceful surge of water out onto the street.

The neighborhood was without water.

Henrico County's Department of Public Works responded within minutes, marshaling trucks and 10 to 12 crew members, and the Henrico County Fire Department dispatched an engine company.

We neighbors were told the repair could take several hours and might even go through the night. I thought: There goes washing hands two or three times an hour during the pandemic, not to mention the other necessities plumbing provides, which — up until that moment — had been taken for granted.

Within an hour, Henrico County workers provided neighbors with a case of bottled water.

At about 7 p.m., the water was back on in our homes.

All of us should be proud of these dedicated essential county employees whose duties do not cease during the pandemic.

Dennis Shaw.

Richmond.

