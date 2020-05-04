Profit should not come
before preparedness
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Capitalism creates challenges when it comes to essential services such as utilities, banking and health care. These industries require regulations and accountability to both the public and local, state and federal governments. We've seen what happens when regulations aren't enough to prevent major problems, such as the financial crisis or Dominion Energy's coal ash issue. The purpose of regulations should be to protect public safety and ensure that governments are not left paying the bills to bail out businesses or pay for disasters. While the health care industry is regulated, it wasn't enough to deal with a pandemic.
Private hospital groups, insurance and pharmaceutical companies make billions of dollars in profits and pay millions of dollars in salaries to their executives. Pharmaceutical companies routinely have double-digit profit margins. These companies must be better prepared for pandemics, especially in providing employees with personal protective equipment (PPE). It's not the state or federal government that is responsible for ensuring employees have proper masks and gloves or ventilators. Big Pharma must have the capability to coordinate with local, state and federal governments to test millions of people during a pandemic.
The way to accomplish this is to require hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to maintain reserves for emergency situations. They also must develop an industry group that can work to ensure governments that they can quickly execute a consolidated plan for manufacturing and distribution of PPE and testing processes. In exchange for these requirements, the government should be prepared to establish reasonable profit guidelines for these industries, and ensure those margins align with the risk and investment of businesses. People should not be dying because they can't afford medicines or don't have access to testing and protection that should be available.
Steve Winston.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.