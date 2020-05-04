Virus brings new meaning
to the word 'relentless'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Relentless is an apt word to describe COVID-19. It is relentless in its rapid spread and in its high morbidity. It is relentless in the toll it has taken on our economy and on our emotional well-being. But COVID-19 has caused our medical professionals to be relentless in caring for their patents. Scientists and researchers are proving to be relentless in searching for effective treatments. Businesses large and small have donned their creative hats in relentless pursuit of solutions. Families are relentless in schooling their children, navigating uncharted territory daily.
Kakki Aydlotte.
Powhatan.
