Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The General Assembly passed hundreds of bills during its session and sent them to Gov. Ralph Northam to sign into law. Among the bills passed was one to eliminate the 24-hour wait, sonogram and counseling previously required before a woman could have an abortion. Northam signed the bill into law, which basically makes Virginia an abortion-on-request state.

Then the coronavirus hit Virginia and the rest of the world. Our elected officials closed schools for the remainder of the year, taped off the playgrounds at schools, closed recreational facilities, shuttered stores (except those deemed essential), imposed the rule about limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, etc. They have said they placed these restrictions on Virginians to save lives.

Ironic.

Linda Kijek.

Richmond.

