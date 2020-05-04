With parole, life sentence
loses power to deter crime
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to Wayne Moody's recent Letter to the Editor, "Facts should outweigh feelings in parole matter":
The message to all lawbreakers should be that the murder of a police officer operating in the line of duty is a minimum sentence of life without parole. It can be said without exaggeration that no public servant other than a police officer working the streets on a daily basis faces the recurrent possibility of suffering death at the hands of a killer. Such murder should obviate any hope for parole and this should be publicized repeatedly.
In recent years, however, law enforcement across the country has come under critical scrutiny that has gone beyond appropriate attention to individual dereliction of duty. It has been extended as a criticism of law enforcement in general, in itself a sad and critical mistake. The consequence, if not already a fact, should be expected: that good men and women who ordinarily would be attracted to law enforcement will seek other venues of employment.
William Corvello.
Fort Monroe.
