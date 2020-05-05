Base capacity limit
on building size
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam should consider square footage of businesses when deciding how many customers can be let into a business in phase one of his opening plan. Ten customers in an 800-square-foot barbershop, hair salon, ice cream shop etc., is full capacity. Ten customers in a 15,000-square-foot business is overkill when it comes to physical distancing. My business, a gymnastics training center, is an example of a business that can practice safe physical distancing with many more customers than the planned 10 people. We have been working with our national governing body, USA Gymnastics, and with industry experts and other sports business owners from across the country by phone conference and online webinars for almost two months. We are prepared with innovative safety ideas and practical solutions to ensure the safety of our customers. We are not asking for full capacity. That is too risky at this time.
But a one-size-fits-all capacity of 10 doesn't seem to make sense or to be fair to businesses with larger square footage.
James Roe.
Chesterfield.
